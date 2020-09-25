First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.457 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by 110.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FCA opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.