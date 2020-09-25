First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by 86.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FDT opened at $49.43 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22.

