First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by 49.2% over the last three years.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.

