First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

