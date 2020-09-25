First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DALI opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.