First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $34.23 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17.

