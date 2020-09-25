First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.23. First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 141,924 shares changing hands.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 845.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.