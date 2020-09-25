First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has raised its dividend payment by 14.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FEUZ opened at $35.72 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29.

