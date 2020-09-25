First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by 111.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

