First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FHK opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

