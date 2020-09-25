First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years.

Shares of FEX stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

