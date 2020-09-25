First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FLN)

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by 119.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FLN stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $23.82.

