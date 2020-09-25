First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has decreased its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.