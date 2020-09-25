First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by 30.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

