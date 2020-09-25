First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.004.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years.

FNY opened at $51.15 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87.

