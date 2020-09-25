First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by 43.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FNK opened at $26.75 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $36.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25.

