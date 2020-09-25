First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.238 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend payment by 43.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FAB opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

