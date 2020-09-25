First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has decreased its dividend payment by 53.6% over the last three years.

CIBR opened at $33.77 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43.

