First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has raised its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CARZ opened at $37.58 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25.

