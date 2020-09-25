First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.04

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and traded as low as $36.86. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund shares last traded at $37.58, with a volume of 10,122 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $527,000. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

