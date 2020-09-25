First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FID opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $18.58.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.