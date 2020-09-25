First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has increased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

