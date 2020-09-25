First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

