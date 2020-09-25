First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FKU opened at $29.74 on Friday. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58.

