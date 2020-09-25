Flash (FLASH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $343.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $343.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00041116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00097384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00228842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.01472076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00202533 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.