Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.178 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ASET stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $31.55.

