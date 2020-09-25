FLO (FLO) Hits Market Cap of $4.14 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $21,108.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

