Flowchain Trading 78.1% Lower This Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 78.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $298,667.56 and approximately $907.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.44 or 0.04759827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00059322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

