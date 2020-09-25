Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,436 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Universal Technical Institute worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 575.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 203,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

NYSE:UTI opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 million, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,727.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,664.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.