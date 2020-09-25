Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.19. Foran Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 million and a PE ratio of -23.13.

About Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that covers an area of 20,382 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.