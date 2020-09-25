FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.03

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.98. FORTUM OYJ/ADR shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1,020 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOJCY. Barclays began coverage on FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get FORTUM OYJ/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

About FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for FORTUM OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTUM OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.