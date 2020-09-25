Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE FBM opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,727 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 674,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 73.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 220,151 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

