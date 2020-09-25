Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,692 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 180.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in FOX by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $26.20 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

