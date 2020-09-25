FunFair Price Down 8.5% This Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. FunFair has a total market cap of $20.55 million and $904,968.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, Gate.io, LATOKEN and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00041116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00097384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00228842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.01472076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00202533 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Binance, ZB.COM, ABCC, LATOKEN, Livecoin, OKEx, IDEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

