G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report sales of $40.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $42.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $21.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTHX. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $468.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

