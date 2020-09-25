GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $512,239.18

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $512,239.18 and $1,194.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. During the last week, GAMB has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.75 or 0.04764985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002187 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,999,990 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

