Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 18,215 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,584 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Microsoft by 42.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,356,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,294,037,000 after purchasing an additional 903,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,537.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

