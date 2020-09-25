Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $127.68

Shares of Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.68 and traded as high as $130.00. Gateley shares last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 72,133 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.94.

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.