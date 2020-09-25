Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.90

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $4.44. Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 553,619 shares traded.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gazprom PAO (EDR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

