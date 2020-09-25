Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $552.02

Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $552.02 and traded as high as $573.00. Gear4music shares last traded at $560.00, with a volume of 26,397 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear4music in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 552.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32. The company has a market cap of $119.42 million and a P/E ratio of 45.90.

Gear4music Company Profile (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

