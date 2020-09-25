Geeq (GEEQ) Tops One Day Volume of $268,170.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00006283 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 41% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $268,170.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00228731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.01463799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00209084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,066,665 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io.

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

