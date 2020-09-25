General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

NYSE GIS opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1,453.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 42,103 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

