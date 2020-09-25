General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Upgraded to Outperform at CSFB

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by research analysts at CSFB to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 target price on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,848. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,453.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,169 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

