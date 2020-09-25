GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $4.09. GENFIT S A/ADR shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 858 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GENFIT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 25.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.