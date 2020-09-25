Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Sells £7,364.88 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Stephen Wilson sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,816 ($49.86), for a total transaction of £7,364.88 ($9,623.52).

Stephen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Stephen Wilson sold 7,224 shares of Genus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,721 ($48.62), for a total transaction of £268,805.04 ($351,241.40).

Shares of GNS traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,844 ($50.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,579.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,409.40. Genus plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,464.60 ($32.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,056 ($53.00). The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.70 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Genus from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 4,120 ($53.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,468.40 ($45.32).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

