Gifto Achieves Market Cap of $7.51 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Bancor Network, Bibox and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00230154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.01462338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00200263 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,004,035 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Upbit, BiteBTC, Binance, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Kryptono, Bithumb, OKEx, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

