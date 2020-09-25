GlobalBoost-Y Reaches One Day Volume of $889,889.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $889,889.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,718.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.51 or 0.03307385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.34 or 0.02018274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00431890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00875577 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00046767 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00518085 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009575 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

