Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.70. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 million and a P/E ratio of -41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 26.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 162 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

