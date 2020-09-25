Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. acquired 415,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $14,940,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $155,719.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKRO stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.46. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

