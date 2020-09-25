Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 22,284 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Financial Institutions worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,536,000 after buying an additional 41,281 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,352,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.